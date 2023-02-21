IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023 Released At jam.iitg.ac.in; Here's How To Check

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Tuesday released the candidate’s response sheets for IIT JAM 2023. Candidates can download their response sheet at– jam.iitg.ac.in.

The IIT JAM response sheets are now available on the official website. The answer key is expected to be released soon. The result will be released on March 20, 2023.

The IIT JAM response sheet includes the answers filled in by candidates in their exams. By referring to the official IIT JAM 2023 response sheet, students can evaluate their expected scores. The result will be released on March 22. Once the results are announced, the online admission process will begin on April 11.

The IIT JAM 2023 Exam was conducted on February 12, 2023. The exam was conducted for 7 papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. Applicants are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. Through this exam, applicants can get direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the login and enter all the details.

Step 3: Now the response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the response sheet and keep a copy for future reference.