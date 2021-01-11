IIT JAM Admit Cards 2021 for the upcoming PG level entrance to be released today. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: As per official reports, the Indian Institue of Science, Bengaluru is all set to release the IIT JAM Admit Cards 2021 for the upcoming PG level entrance exams today. Earlier, admit cards were supposed to release on 5th January 2021, however, later authorities rescheduled to 11th January.

As of now, officials have yet not released the time for the release of admit card, however, as per reports, it is said to be released by the first half of the day. Candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 exam will be able to access their admit cards via the official website of JAM.

How to Download IIT JAM Admit Card 2021 online

The IIT JAM 2021 admit cards can be downloaded easily by following these steps listed below:

1. Visit official website i.e. jam.iisc.ac.in

2. Click on the link for JOAPS Portal from the home page

3. Log onto the link using your registered credentials such as your user id and password

4. After submitting your details your IIT JAM Admit Card 2021 will be displayed

5. Now take the printout of the admit card and also download the admit card in PDF format for future reference.

Recently, IISc activated the JAM 2021 Mock Test links on the official website as well. So the candidates who are going to appear for the exam should go through the mock tests to familiarize with the exam pattern and the difficulty level. Also, the exam which is scheduled to be held on 14th February, its timing information is available on the official website.

For unversed, IIT JAM Exam 2021 is being conducted by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The exam is conducted for the admission to PG courses in science and technology including mathematics, chemistry, biotechnology and geology. Not just this From this year, economics subject has also been added to the list of the courses that would be offered by IIScs and IITs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv