The Indian Institute of Technology has started the application process for admissions to Joint Admission Test for Masters, IIT JAM 2022 from April 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of IIT Roorkee. According to the notice issued by IIT Roorkee, JAM 2022 registration's last date is May 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can visit the official website of JAM 2022 ----jam.iitr.ac.com to apply for the same. Candidates must note that IIT JAM 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at Indian Institute of Technology.

IIT JAM 2022: Important Dates

JAM 2022 Admission Applications --April 09, 2022

Last Date for Online Submission of Admission Form --May 11, 2022

Admission Rounds -- June 01, 2022, to July 11, 2022

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2022, here:

Step1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2022 at jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2022 Candidate portal

Step 3: Enter the JAM 2022 Enrollment number and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to the application form

Step 6: Enter all the required details in the JAM 2022 applications

Step 7: Submit the application fee through the link provided

Step 8: Download the IIT JAM 2022 filled application and click on the final submit tab

After the admissions forms are submitted, the admissions round for IIT would begin from June 1 to June 11. IIT Roorkee will release the Admission list for the eligible students and then students would have to either accept or decline the admissions to IIT.

Applicants who were offered a seat can CANCEL the offer between June 25, 2022, to June 30, 2022, by logging in to the Candidate Portal and choosing "Withdraw".

