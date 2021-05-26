IIT JAM 2021 Admission Date: Previously, the date to submit the admission application for Masters was Thursday, May 27.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has extended the submission date for the admission applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) to May 31. Previously, the date to submit the admission application for Masters was Thursday, May 27. Before that, the entrance exam held on February 14, following which the result of JAM 2021 was released on March 20.

Where can the candidates apply for Masters in IISc Bengaluru?

Candidates can register for admission through JAM 2021 on the official website – joaps.iisc.ac.in or jam.iisc.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria for IISc masters relaxed

Candidates with only “pass” grading points can now apply for IIT JAM 2021. Students who have qualified for the JAM 2021 can apply for the master’s program in MSc (two years). The student with JAM 2021 qualification can also apply for an MSc-PhD dual degree and other related Bachelor’s degree at the IITs or to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The official statement on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) says: “In view of COVID-19, the eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories.”

IIT JAM 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Candidate first has to visit the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: One then needs to click on the homepage, and go to the registration link.

Step 3: On the registration link, the candidate needs to enter the relevant details such as enrollment id or email id and passwords.

Step 4: The candidate can then go ahead with filling in the application form with all necessary credentials.

Step 5: Further, the candidate can download the form for future reference.

IIT JAM is a pan-national exam that is conducted for admission to MSc and integrated MSc courses offered by the colleges and institutions accepting IIT JAM scores for admission. IIT JAM is conducted in collaboration with IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC).

