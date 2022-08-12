IISER Result 2022: Scorecard Declared At iiseradmission.in; Here's How To Check

IISER admission test (IAT) 2022 result has been announced by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) today (August 12). Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- iiseradmission.in

Candidates should note that in order to check their results, they would need their roll number and password. The scorecards will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, registration number, roll number, total marks obtained and the qualifying status.

The education body started the registration for the IAT on May 25, 2022, and on June 15, the portal was closed. The exam was conducted in one single shift that took place from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.

The exam conducting body held the exam on July 3, and the results are announced today. Meanwhile, the education body released the answer key on July 28.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

IISER 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- iiseradmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'IISER 2022 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: Check and download the result

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

About IISER Admission Test (IAT)

The test is a national-level test which is conducted for those students who want to get enrolled in the five-year BS-MS dual degree programme offered at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Since now, the results have been declared, the exam authority will conduct the IISER 2022 counselling process for shortlisted candidates. Further, students are advised to check the official website of the education board for further information.