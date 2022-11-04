IIMC Establishes Permanent Campus For Its Branch In Mizoram Capital Aizawl

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) got a permanent northeastern regional campus in Aizawl on Thursday. It was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on November 3 (Thursday) as part of her two-day visit to Mizoram. The campus will offer postgraduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media, besides short-duration media and communication courses.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It has its main campus in New Delhi and five regional campuses in Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra. The regional campuses have been set up to cater to different regions and meet the need for media education across the country.

The IIMC Aizawl campus started functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by Mizoram University. The new building of IIMC Aizawl has eight acres of land given by Mizoram University and has separate administrative and academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters. Through the entrance exam, students can get entry in different languages of Journalism courses which most of the students come from other parts of India.

"I am happy to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl, which will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North East," said President Droupadi Murmu, while inaugurating IIMC Aizawl.

She also said that IIMC provides a dynamic learning and working environment that nurtures new ideas, creativity, research and develops leaders and innovators in the media and mass communication domain.

The campus also provides students to secure a job in media organisations in their own efforts across the country through campus placement.