Every year lakhs of students appear in the online entrance exam for IIMC. This year the college will conduct the exam on 29th August and the results will declared on 10th September.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication is one of the most prestigious colleges in India when it comes to journalism. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the mass communication entrance based which they get admission in the college. This year, the last date for submission of online application forms for admission to eight PG Diploma courses in the academic session 2021-22 was August 9, 2021. However, the date has been extended till August 15, 2021.

The entrance exam, meanwhile, will be conducted on August 29. The result, on the other hand, will be declared on September 10. One can fill the online application form on the official website www.iimc.nta.ac.in. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for the general category and Rs 750 for OBC/SC/ST/Divyang/EWS category.

These are the courses you can apply for

IIMC offers PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism. According to an official, the entrance examination will be conducted this year for 476 seats of 8 courses to be conducted in 6 campuses of IIMC colleges. These campuses are located in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amaravati, Kottayam, and Jammu.

The entrance exam will be held on August 29

This year, the entrance exam will be conducted in two different sessions on August 29, 2021. The first will be of the courses Hindi journalism, English journalism, advertising, and public relations and radio and television from 10 am to 12 noon. The second session of the entrance exam will consist of regional language journalism courses like Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu journalism which will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The duration of both the test is two hours and will consist of 100 marks MCQ questions from the field of general knowledge and media and communication. The questions asked in the Regional Language Journalism course will be in the regional language and the questions for other courses will be in both English and Hindi languages.

NTA will be conducting the entrance exam

The exam this year will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to the coronavirus pandemic. The online entrance test will be conducted at various exam centers set up in 25 cities across the country. Students can avail information related to the examination; important guidelines and admission prospectus are also available on the IIMC website www.iimc.gov.in.

Who can apply

Students who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for admission to IIMC. Along with that, students who have appeared or are appearing in the final year or semester examination of their bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply. However, on selection, such students will have to submit the original copy of their provisional mark sheet or certificate by 30 September 2021. Meanwhile, Students can also apply for more than one course.

Age limit for applying

General category candidates should be born on or after 1st August 1996 (maximum 25 years as on 1 August 2021). For OBC category candidates the date of birth should be on or after 1st August 1993 (maximum 28 years as on 1 August 2021) whereas students belonging to the SC/ST/PWD should have the date of birth on or after 1st August 1991 (maximum 30 years as on 1 August 2021).

If in case any student faces any kind of problem then they can contact on Tel No. 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Extension 233). Applicants can also get information through mobile number 9818005590. If students want to get information through WhatsApp, they can send messages to mobile number 9871182276.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen