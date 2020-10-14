The Indian Institute of Management, Raipur has started the online registration for the recruitment of the non-teaching posts, know how to apply, eligibility criteria and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Management, Raipur has started the online registration for the recruitment (2020) for various non-teaching posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the non-teaching staff recruitment form by visiting the official website of the IIMR i.e, iimraipur.ac.in. The application process will be concluded on October 28, 2020.

According to the notice issued by the Indian Institute of Management (Raipur), the candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the application form in the administration office on or before November 5, 2020. Read on to know about the non-teaching staff recruitment application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

Non-teaching staff vacancies at IIM, Raipur

Administrative Officer - 2 posts

Finance and Accounts Officer - 1 post

Junior Engineer - 1 Post

Resident Medical Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility criteria

Administrative Officer - Candidate must hold a master's degree from a recognized university or institute and 10 years of work experience in the relevant field. Age limit maximum of 45 years.

Finance and Accounts Officer - Candidate must have 'C or CMA' qualification from ICAI or ICM and two years of related work experience. Age limit maximum of 35 years.

Junior Engineer - Candidate must hold three years diploma in electrical or mechanical or civil engineering from a recognized board or institute. Seven years of related work experience is required and the age limit is maximum 40 years.

Resident Medical Officer - Applicant must have an MBBS degree from a recognized university or institute and registration with the Medical Council of India. Minimum of two years experience in a recognized hospital.

Salary offered

Administrative Officer - Starting salary- Rs 56,100 per month

Finance and Accounts Officer - Starting salary- Rs 56,100 per month

Junior Engineer - Starting salary- Rs 35,000 per month

Resident Medical Officer - Starting salary- Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per month

