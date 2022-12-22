IIM CAT 2022 Toppers List: 11 candidates score 100 percentile; Check Topper List Here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Wednesday evening released the CAT result. Now the IIM admission will begin based on the CAT 2022 cutoff in different colleges across India. Candidates can check their scorecard at– iimcat.ac.in

More than 2 lakh aspirants appeared for the CAT exam out of which 11 male candidates scored 100 percentiles and 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. This year, no female candidates has secured the 100 percentile however 4 female candidates are in the list of the top 55.

CAT 2022 exam was conducted by IIM Bangalore on November 27. The exam was held online mode. It was conducted in three slots including slot 1 was held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. While the second slot was held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and slot 3 was conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. CAT 2022 exam was held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). A total of 66 questions were asked in the examination for which candidates were allotted 40 minutes for each section.

According to IIM Bangalore this year, around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared in CAT 2022 exam out of 2.55 lakhs candidates who have registered for the exam. The Institute has recorded a total 87 per cent attendance of candidates. The CAT 2022 examination was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in the country.

IIM CAT Result 2022: State-wise 100 percentiles scorer

1 - Uttar Pradesh

1 - Gujarat

1 - Haryana

1 - Kerala

1 - Madhya Pradesh

2 - Delhi

2 - Maharashtra

2 - Telangana

IIM CAT 2022 Topper

100 percentiles– 11 candidates– all are male candidates

99.99 percentiles– 22 candidates– Male candidates are 21 and female candidates are 1

99.98 percentiles– 22 candidates– Male candidates are 19 and female candidates are 3