IIM CAT 2022 Result Released On Official Website iimcat.ac.in; Here's How To Check

Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 results have been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Wednesday. Now, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must know that to access the CAT 2022 scorecard, they would need to log in with their user ID and password.

"CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To log in, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022," read an official statement.

How to check IIM CAT Scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the result link

Login on the website with id and password

Then, a result a window will appear

Check your IIM CAT 2022 Result

Download and print for future use

The CAT 2022 answer keys and response sheet of candidates were released by IIM Bangalore earlier on December 1. Also, the institute announced that two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 of the CAT exam will not be considered for evaluation since both questions were ambiguous in nature. The CAT 2022 result is announced considering the revised answer key.

Meanwhile, this year, IIM Bangalore conducted the MBA entrance exam on 27 November 2022 in three shifts. CAT 2022 exam was held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). A total of 66 questions were asked in the examination for which candidates were allotted 40 minutes for each section.

According to IIM Bangalore this year, around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared in CAT 2022 exam out of 2.55 lakhs candidates who have registered for the exam. The Institute has recorded a total 87 per cent attendance of candidates. The CAT 2022 examination was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in the country.