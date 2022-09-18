IIM CAT 2022 : Registration Process To End On September 21; Here's How To Apply

The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will come to an end on September 21. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will close the process for all the students. Students who wish to appear for the exam are advised to register for the paper before September 21 on the official webpage -- iimcat.ac.in

"CAT 2022 registration deadline extended to September 21, 5 PM," the notification mentioned.

In order to perform in the CAT application form, candidates need to select up to six test cities. Recently, Imphal has been announced as the new exam centre by the IIM Bangalore.

CAT application fees:

In order to apply for the exam, students need to pay application fees. Students who belong to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,300, whereas students who belong to the reserved category have to pay Rs 1,150.

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that read 'CAT Registration 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now students need to enter their login details as asked

Step 4: Students have to fill the registration form

Step 5: Now, students are required to pay the asked fees

Step 6: Once done, click submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

CAT Registration 2022: List Of Documents

Students while the registration process is required to keep scanned mark sheets from Class 10 onwards- mark sheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, and diploma. Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.