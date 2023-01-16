IIM CAP 2023: Exam Schedule Released At cap2023.iimu.ac.in; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIMU) on Monday released the exam schedule for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023. The interview test will be conducted from second week of February. The last date for the registration process will be January 19. The IIM CAP is conducted to seek admission to the nine new IIMs. The selection is based on CAT cut-offs. Interested candidates can apply at– cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

According to the notification, the IIM CAP 2023 will be held online mode. The allocation for CAP 2023 will be started in the second week of February. The Interview schedule has been divided into three weeks including the first phase will be conducted from February 13 to 18, the second phase from February 20 to 25, and the last phase from February 27 to March 4.

The IIM CAP is conducted to seek admission to the nine new IIMs including IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur.

IIM CAP 2023: Important Dates

CAP 2023 registration ends– January 19, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

Allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates– 2nd week of February 2023

Personal Interview– Week 1: February 13th to 18th, 2023

Personal Interview– Week 2: February 20th to 25th, 2023

Personal Interview– Week 3: February 27th to March 4th, 2023

IIM CAP 2023 Registrations: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to log in by entering credentials such as CAT ID and password or date of birth.

Step 3: Now enter the required information such as personal, and academic details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.