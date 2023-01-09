IIFT 2023 Answer key Released For MBA Entrance Exam At iift.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the answer key for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 exam. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2022. Candidates can download the IIFT MBA 2023 answer key at– iift.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can calculate their expected scores with the help of the IIFT answer key. Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the authorities have also opened the objection window for the candidates. Candidates can raise their objections to the answer key in case of any discrepancy from the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections to the IIFT 2023 Answer Key by submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question. The payment can be done through online modes of payment such as Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Once the objection window closes, NTA would work towards releasing the final answer key and result for the IIFT 2023 Exam. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission Test is conducted annually for admission to its flagship MBA (IB) program offered at its three campuses located at Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (AP).

IIFT 2023 Answer Key: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at– iift.nta.nic.in



Step 2: click on the link “Answer Key Challenge – IIFT 2023” on the homepage

Step 3: Now, log in using your date of birth, mobile number, or email address

Step 4: Candidates can download and check the IIFT 2023 Answer Key

Step 5: Raise objections to the answer key, if any.