New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In the wake of cyclone Jawad, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). The education body has cancelled the exam only in selected exam centres including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The IIFT exam was supposed to take place on December 05, and admit cards have already been released on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in.

“In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5 at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date," the NTA said in an official notice.

As per the official statement, the exam will not take place at exam centres located in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack in Odisha, and Kolkata, Durgapur in West Bengal. However, the education body said that postponement is applicable only to the given cities and that the exam will take place at all other cities as per schedule on Sunday.

NTA also said that the date of the exam for candidates admitted to exam centres in the mentioned cities will be announced later. Apart from IIFT, the testing agency has also postponed the UGC NET exam for the affected areas.

“Due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone Jawad for December 4, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination to be held on December 5 has been rescheduled as below," the NTA said.

