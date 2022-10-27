IGNOU's National Feature Writing Competition: On The Occasion Of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 | Tips For Feature Writing

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be organising the National Feature Writing Competition 2023 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (National Youth Day) on January 12 next year. The last date for submission is December 7, 2022. The theme is 'Nation Building in Amrit Kaal' and 'Indian youth: Swami Vivekananda as a Source of Inspiration'. Candidates can go to the official website, ignou.ac.in, to apply for the feature writing competition.

The national feature writing competition will be organised in three languages -- English, Hindi and Tamil. The word limit will be 1,200 to 1,500 words.

Candidates who will win this competition they will be awarded separately for each language with cash prizes and certificates. The result of the competition will be declared on January 12, 2023, on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Candidates can also send their hard copies by post or apply online. If candidates face any problems, then they can contact coordinator Dr Amit Kumar at 011-29571610/29571609 or at soj@ignou.ac.in.

Feature Writing Competition: How To Write

Read the word limit: If the word limit is mentioned between 1,200 to 1,500 words, then don't exceed it.

Research: Candidates should research their theme and read some of the articles to understand the context of what to write.

Ending should be perfect: In planning the story, candidates should have a strong beginning and an as strong ending throughout the whole process of getting from point A to Point Z. Endings are hard, but in the end, they're all worth it if your article will be selected.

Don't get disqualified: Candidates can get disqualified for many reasons they have to write the article in their own words there should be no plagiarism, submit only one story, and don't submit that story somewhere else.

Write your best: Candidates have to write with correct spellings and grammar. They have to write and think uniquely to stand out from thousands of entries.