IGNOU TEE June 2020: According to the revised schedule released by the IGNOU, the exams will begin from September 17 and continue till October 16, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, which is also known as IGNOU, has announced the revised schedule for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020 which were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the revised schedule released by the IGNOU, the exams will begin from September 17 and continue till October 16, 2020. The IGNOU, in its official notification, has said that the June TEE exams will be conducted for candidates of final year or final semester of Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programs.

In another statement, the IGNOU has said that the TEE exams will be held in two schedules – a morning session and the evening session – in wake of the coronavirus crisis. The morning session exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm while the afternoon session exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the IGNOU will release the guidelines for the exams that the candidates will have to follow during the exams amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. A JagranJosh report also suggests that the university had tried to accommodate the candidates in exam centres near their houses amid coronavirus pandemic.

What about the IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit cards?

As per reports, the IGNOU will release the admit cards for the TEE June 2020 exam for the candidates. The admit cards will contain the guidelines that the candidates will have to follow amid the coronavirus crisis. and the details of the exam centre. The university, however, has not announced a given the particular date when it will release the admit cards for the exams.

Meanwhile, the university has also said that the candidates can submit their assignments and projects online via email or offline at study centres. The candidates can also submit their projects and assignments via the software link at ignou.ac.in.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma