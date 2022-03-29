New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has announced the results for December Term-End Exam 2021 on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the December exams can check the latest IGNOU TEE Result 2021 on the official website. Candidates will have to visit the official website - ignou.ac.in. to check their respective scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 term-end exam must also know that currently, IGNOU has declared the results for only a few papers.

"Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement. Candidates must also note that IGNOU Dec TEE dates are March 4 to April 11, 2022, and once the rest exam concludes the left results would be updated soon on the website.

Meanwhile, Candidates should also note that IGNOU Term End exams are conducted twice a year and the weightage for TEE, Term-End Exams for Indira Gandhi National Open University is 70:30, which means the TEE exams carry 70 percent marks percentage and the rest 30 percent of marks counted are of the assignments and projects given to the students in that particular term. These components are calculated to obtain the main the results for Term End Exam of IGNOU every year.

Steps to check IGNOU December TEE Result 2021, here:

Step-1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step-2: On the Homepage, click on the link that reads Results and then click 'Term-End'

Step-3: A new window will open, then click on 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)'

Step-4:Enter your credentials such as your Enrolment number and then click submit

Step-5: Your IGNOU TEE December 2021 results will be displayed

Step-6: Download or take a screenshot for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the website of IGNOU for any latest updates or information on the results of the left subjects of the Term End Exams. Since the exams are concluding on April 4, 2022, it is very much likely that the rest of the results will be uploaded on the website in this week or the next one.

