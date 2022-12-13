IGNOU TEE 2022 Date Sheet For Practical Exam Released At ignou.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday released the date sheet for the practical exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The practical exams will commence on January 12 and will be conducted till January 28 next year. Candidates who are going to appear for the TEE exam can check the date sheet at – ignou.ac.in.

According to the previous practical exam date sheet, the exam will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The practical exam in the morning shift will start at 10 am while the afternoon session exam will start at 12 noon. The shifts of the exams vary to their respective courses, candidates can check the practical exam date sheet from the official website of IGNOU.

Meanwhile, IGNOU December TEE exams are underway since December 2 and are scheduled to end on January 9 next year. Examinations are conducted in two shifts including the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of each Exam will be as mentioned on the Question Paper.

IGNOU has a different syllabus set for every course. If the exam has 100 marks, the duration will be three hours. If the exam carries 50 marks it will be for two hours. The weightage of the theory exam is 70 per cent, while the assignment weightage is 30 per cent.

The courses offered by IGNOU are Doctoral Degree, M.Phil Programmes, Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma, Certificate, PG and Advance Diploma, PG and Advance Certificate, Non-credit Programmes and Online Programmes.

IGNOU 2022 Date Sheet: Here's How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Date Sheet for Practical Examination December 2022 Term End Examination" on the home page

Step 3: Now, a new window will open

Step 4: Candidates can access the IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF 2022