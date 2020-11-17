New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the application link will be activated on November 23 for the recruitment of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer. As per the clarification update issued by the university on Monday (November 16, 2020), the date of online application has been published incorrectly with respect to recruitment advertisement number 58 published in the employment news on November 14, 2020.

The candidates who wished to enol for these posts will be able to apply on the official website of the university i.e, ignou.ac.in as per the new application date fixed by the board. Also, the application proccess will be concluded on December 10. The board issued the notification that a total of 22 posts of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer are to be recruited by IGNOU.



How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, ‘APPLY FOR THE RECRUITMENT' for Assistant Registrar and Security Officer.

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Register on the website with new credentials

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 8: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 10: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 11: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

According to the IGNOU Assistant Registrar and Security Officer recruitment advertisement, only those candidates are eligible to apply for both the posts, who have passed a mastered degree with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognized university or other higher education institution. Also, the age of the candidates should not be more than 42 years on November 15, 2020. More information related to the eligibility criteria is available on the notification issued by IGNOU along with the commencement of the application process.

