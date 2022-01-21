New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 date. The entrance exam will take place on February 24, 2022. Students who will appear for the exam are advised to check the official notice through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of the registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022,” the official notice reads.

About IGNOU Ph.D entrance exam

The timing of the exam is 10 am to 1 pm and the exam duration is 180 minutes. The exam will consist of 100 questions and the medium of paper will be in Hindi or English. Each question will carry 4 marks and there is no negative marking in the paper.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to take place on January 16, 2022, which was postponed. Students have to obtain 50 per cent of marks in the entrance exam in order to get shortlisted for the interview in order of merit. The registration for the IGNOU Ph.D. programme started on December 5.

In order to get more information, students are requested to keep visiting the NTA website nta.ac.in and ignou.nta.ac.in. NTA has also given help desk numbers for students to clear their queries and doubts. The NTA helpdesk number and mail id are 011 4075 9000 and NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen