Students, who have successfully completed their 10 + 2 (or equivalent from other recognized Boards) with science subjects, namely, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, are eligible for applying for the Bachelors of Science (Honours) in the university.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a brand new course for the students. The IGNOU has now brought the Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Biochemistry Discipline. The course will be offered in ODL mode by the university.

With a substantial number of courses from the discipline of Biochemistry and a few interdisciplinary and skill-enhancing courses, this Bachelor of Science Honours programme is designed to give in-depth knowledge in Biochemistry while giving the learner an opportunity to explore subjects beyond the discipline. The last date for admission is August 31, 2020.

The Honours programme has the following objectives:

- Introduce the learners to main themes and topics in Biochemistry.

- Expose the students to work towards ability and skill enhancement through exposure to appropriate courses.

- Introduce students to reading and writing skills through assignments and laboratory practices appropriate for undergraduate study.

- Expose the students to the importance of an interdisciplinary approach by enabling them to take courses outside their disciplines.

The course offered by IGNOU will be taught in both Hindi and English medium languages. The course will be a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 6 years and will be offered in both January and July cycle of the admission. The students can also get lateral entry into the course as per the norms of IGNOU.

The IGNOU is charging Rs 43,500 as fees for the full programme. The students have to pay the fees year-wise, which will be Rs 14,500 per year. In the first year, the students have to pay Rs 14,700, including the registration fee of Rs 200.

List of courses for B.Sc. (Honours) Biochemistry: The list of courses available for B.Sc. (Honours) Biochemistry under each of the five categories: Core Courses, Discipline Selective, Availability Enhancement Compulsory Courses, Skill Enhancement Courses and Generic Elective is given in the prospectus. The Online Admission Portal of the University can be accessed at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Posted By: Talib Khan