IGNOU June TEE Result 2020 Declared: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for June Term End Examination 2020. Know how to check the result and grade card for several courses.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi on Thursday declared the results for the June Term End Examination 2020 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at ignou.ac.in or on the result portal- termendignou.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their IGNOU June TEE results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the IGNOU June Term End Examination 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of IGNOU TEE i.e, ignou.ac.in

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'June 2020 Examination Result’, written with blue coloured ink.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select application form from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

According to the notice issued by the administration, the university has also used the grade cards for the courses including BCA, BA, BCom MCA, MPB, BDP, along with the term exam results. The administration has also announced that the result for the remaining courses will be released soon on the official website of IGNOU.

The students who have not appeared for the End Term Examination due to any reason can reappear in the next session. The forms will now be available in May 2021. For more details, students can visit the official website of IGNOU.

Posted By: Srishti Goel