IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Released At ignou.ac.in; Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday released the admit card for IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE). The exams will be held from January 23 to February 10, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card at– ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two sessions including a morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the exact time of each exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must note that today was the last date to apply for TEE JUNE-2022. Those candidates who applied after January 18 can download the June TEE 2022 admit cards from January 21 onwards. “Hall Ticket of students submitted examination form on or after 18.01.2023, will be available on 21.01.2023 (14:00 hrs) onwards”, reads the official notification.

IGNOU Junee TEE exam will be consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type for the Certificates and Diplomas program. While descriptive type questions will be asked for Post Graduate(PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programs.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.

IGNOU Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in

Step 2: click on the link "Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022" on the homepage

Step 3: Now a new login page will open

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their enrollment number and program

Step 5: Check and download the IGNOU admit card

Note: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future references.