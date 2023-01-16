IGNOU June TEE 2022: Exam Form Last Date To Fill Extended Till January 20; Here’s How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the last date to fill out the registration form for June TEE 2022 exam. The registration date has been extended to January 20, 2023. Candidates who have not registered for the Term-End Examination (TEE) can apply at– ignou.ac.in.

“The last date for filling up of the online examination form for June 2022 Term-end-Examination for online programmes has been extended till January 20, 2023. The June, 2022 TEE for online programmes is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2023 onwards,” reads the official notice.

Earlier, the last date to submit the IGNOU registration form was January 15. However, IGNOU has decided to extend the last date. The registration process for June TEE 2022 for online programmes began from January 2, 2023.

The application fee to register for the IGNOU June TEE will be Rs 200 per course for students appearing in India. For Students appearing for the exams from outside India, the exam fee is USD 20 per course.

IGNOU has a different syllabus set for every course. According to the previous trends, if the exam has 100 marks, the duration will be three hours. If the exam carries 50 marks it will be for two hours. The weightage of the theory exam is 70 per cent, while the assignment weightage is 30 per cent.

The courses offered by IGNOU are Doctoral Degree, M.Phil Programmes, Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma, Certificate, PG and Advance Diploma, PG and Advance Certificate, Non-credit Programmes, and Online Programmes.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: click on the link "Submission of Online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes new" on the homepage

Step 3: Now candidates have to fill out the application form and make the payment of the application form

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.