IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet Released At ignou.ac.in; Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday evening released the date sheet for June TEE 2022 exam. The exam will commence from January 23. Candidates who have registered can check the date sheet at– ignou.ac.in.

According to the IGNOU date sheet, the exams will commence from January 23, 2023, and will conclude on February 10, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm while afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online programmes is till January 20 at 6 pm.

The exam dates have been released for programme codes including CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL, CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS and MHD.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Step 4: Download the IGNOU date sheet and keep a hard copy for future reference.