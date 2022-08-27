IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration Deadline Extended Till September 9 | Check How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for admission to the July 2022 session. Candidates who have still not registered themselves are advised to visit the official website--ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. and complete the registration. As per the official website, the last date to fill up the application forms is September 9, 2022.

Candidates can use the Samarth Portal on IGNOU's official website in order to register themselves. The official notification on the website reads, "JULY 2022 ADMISSION CYCLE - LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION - 09 September 2022."

The announcement was also made on the Twitter handle of IGNOU. Taking to Twitter, IGNOU wrote, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 9th September 2022."

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022

All the students who want to take admissions to the next semester or new academic year can fill up the IGNOU re-registration form for the July session.

The eligible candidates can easily apply in online mode. You just need to follow the simple steps and complete the process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU--ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You are now required to read every single detail very carefully. Now, mark the declaration and click on the - Proceed for Re-REGISTRATION tab.

Step 3: Click on ' New Registration'. Now, enter the required details like your name and enrolment ID and select the programme.

Step 4: Check the list of course options available and select as per preference.

Step 5: You are now required to pay the amount for the re-registration. You can select any of the methods including net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI, including the BHIM app. Also, take a printout of the application for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to apply on time so that they can avoid the problems faced at the last minute. They are also requested to keep a close eye on the official website of IGNOU in order to get all the latest updates.

Earlier, IGNOU declared the TEE result for the June session in online mode. The candidates can visit the official website--ignou.ac.in and download their results.