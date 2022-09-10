IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Last Date To Apply Extended Till Sept 22; Check How To Apply

THE LAST date for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July admission 2022 has been extended to September 22. Candidates who want to apply can visit the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and fill up their application forms

Candidates who wish to apply for the admissions can refer to the below-mentioned step-by-step process:

IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: At first candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the new registration link (if not already registered) otherwise login.

Step 3: You need to log in using your username and password.

Step 4: Once you land on the IGNOU Admission portal page, check the application form.

Step 5: Fill in the application form for the IGNOU July session 2022.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates can pay the admission fee using any of these: credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay), or net banking.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Documents Needed To Apply:

-Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

As per the notification released on the official website, if an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

It must be noted that as per the official notice, it is important to scan documents from the original ones. "It is necessary to scan documents from your originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button you will get the Form preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference," the notification read.

"Please fill up the details carefully. If you are using the services of a cybercafe to fill up your form, plesae make sure that details are correctly filled up and the relevant documents are uploaded as prescribed," it added.