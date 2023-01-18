IGNOU January Session Re-registration Last Date Extended To January 31; Here’s How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the last date of the re-registration process for bachelor's and master's degree programmes for January 2023 session. The last date for registration will be January 31. Candidates can re-register at– ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU re-registration portal of the January session will be for candidates to submit their forms for the next year or semester exams. The university's online portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university. Earlier, the last date to re-register for the IGNOU January session was January 15, 2023.

Candidates must note that if any students face problems in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, then candidates have to contact their regional centre to rectify their account or update the email id and mobile number.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.

IGNOU January Session Re-registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on register online on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the Re-registration tab.

Step 4: Now candidates should read the instructions and click on proceed for re-registration.

Step 5: Enter the login details and fill up the Re-registration form.

Step 6: Candidates have to pay the re-registration fee and then submit the form.