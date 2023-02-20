IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration Window Closes Today At ignou.ac.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for January 2023 session today (February 20). Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at– ignou.ac.in.

“The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-,” reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the re-registration process for January 2023 session will end today. Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January 2023 session was December 31, which was first extended to January 15 and then again to February 10.

Candidates must note that if any students face problems in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, then candidates have to contact their regional center to rectify their account or update the email id and mobile number.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.

IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with a late fee of Rs 200/-.”

Step 3: Now tick the box to proceed with the re-registration process.

Step 4: Candidates have registered with the required details and then log in to the portal.

Step 5: Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Now pay the required application fee and submit it.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.