New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2022 and the IGNOU B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 are all set to take place today (May 8). On May 7, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU released the admit cards for the entrance exams. Students who registered themselves for the entrance exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website -- ignou.ac.in

IGNOU is conducting both IGNOU B.Ed and IGNOU B.Sc Nursing 2022 today (May 8). If any candidate is yet to download their admit card, then they can refer to the steps given below.

IGNOU Admit Card 2022 – How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website will find the link that reads “Admit Card for B.Ed Entrance Exam” or “Admit Card for B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam” -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates checking B.Ed Admit Card need to enter their Form number, mobile number, and date of birth, whereas for B.Sc Nursing Admit Card, candidates have to use their Registered user name and password.

Step 4: The IGNOU Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout

Last Minutes Exam Guide:

Candidates should remember to take their admit cards to the examination hall as without the document they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

The education body will conduct the exam in computer-based test, CBT mode.

Candidates are also advised to follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols while appearing for the exam.

With the help of this entrance exam, students can get enrolled in IGNOU’s January Session 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen