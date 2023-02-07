IGNOU Campus Placement Drive To Be Begin On February 15; Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting the campus placement drive for Air India SATS and APTARA on February 15 at IGNOU’S headquarters. Registration for the placement drive will be held on February 15 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am while the pre-placement talk will be conducted at 11 am. Candidates can check the detailed information at– ignou.ac.in

AIR India SATS:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position of Customer Service Executive with total salary of Rs 22,520 and other incentives like health benefits. Selection will be based on two rounds including group discussion and an interview process. To apply for this position, candidates should have successfully completed graduation. And candidates must be under the age of 28 to be eligible for this post.

APTARA:

Candidates can apply for the permanent posts of Copy Editors and Technical Writers. Candidates must have good command over the English Language, and completion of graduation from any stream for these two posts. The in-hand gross salary will be given between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. To apply for this post candidates must have an age range between 18 to 45 years.

The main objective of the IGNOU New Delhi placement cell is to provide students with placement opportunities matching their personal and academic profiles. The campus placement cell provides logistical support to the companies who take part in the IGNOU New Delhi placement process. The placement cell also organises job fairs, recruitment drives, etc to help the students in finding jobs. The placement cell of the university was established in 2005.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.