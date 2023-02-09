IGNOU Admissions 2023: Re-Registrations For January Session Ends Tomorrow At ignou.ac.in; Here’s How To Apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration window for the January session 2023 tomorrow (February 10). IGNOU has extended the last day to apply multiple times. Earlier the deadline was January 31 but was later extended to January 10. Interested candidates can register at– ignou.ac.in.

"Choose your courses (wherever option is given) carefully. Please go through your Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer. Change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available to you for your studies," reads the official notice.

The IGNOU re-registration portal of the January session will be for candidates to submit their forms for the next year or semester exams. The university's online portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university. In case IGNOU extends it again on the last date to apply, the update will be added here for reference. Candidates are advised to check regularly the official website.

Candidates must note that if any students face problems in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, then candidates have to contact their regional center to rectify their account or update the email id and mobile number.

IGNOU offers a wide range of programs for students such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, Master of Philosophy, Diploma, PG Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate courses.

IGNOU January Session Re-registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on register online on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the Re-registration tab.

Step 4: Now candidates should read the instructions and click on proceed for re-registration.

Step 5: Enter the login details and fill up the Re-registration form.

Step 6: Candidates have to pay the re-registration fee and then submit the form.