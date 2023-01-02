IGNOU Admissions 2023: Last Date For Re-registration For January Session Extended Till Jan 15; Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University, (IGNOU) re-registration application's last date is extended to January 15, 2023. Earlier the re-registration deadline was December 31. Interested candidates who have not applied for the IGNOU January session can apply at– ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2023 registration has begun for all courses. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for January 2023 session is now January 15, 2023, for ODL mode and online mode. Aspirants can apply for Master's Degrees, Post Graduate Degrees, Diploma, Bachelor's Degrees, Certificate courses, etc. IGNOU registrations are conducted twice a year and candidates can apply from the official website.

IGNOU has a different syllabus set for every course. According to the previous trends, if the exam has 100 marks, the duration will be three hours. If the exam carries 50 marks it will be for two hours. The weightage of the theory exam is 70 per cent, while the assignment weightage is 30 per cent.

The courses offered by IGNOU are Doctoral Degree, M.Phil Programmes, Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma, Certificate, PG and Advance Diploma, PG and Advance Certificate, Non-credit Programmes, and Online Programmes.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Documents Need To Apply

-Scanned Photograph

-Scanned Signature

-Scanned copy of Age Proof

-Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification

-Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any)

-Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates can click on the IGNOU re-registration link

Step 3: Now, a new registration page will open

Step 4: Candidates have to log in enrollment number and password

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form and submit the details

Step 6: candidates have to pay the application fee

Note: Submit the IGNOU form and take a printout for future reference.