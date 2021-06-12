IGNOU Admissions 2021: The university has also introduced 16 online programmes along with different open and distance learning programmes.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started with the admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses of July 2021. The university has also introduced 16 online programmes along with different open and distance learning programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the courses via the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 15.

IGNOU Admissions 2021 Courses

The university is offering over 200 programmes in various disciplines, including Bachelors' degrees, Masters' degree, PG Diploma and PG and Diploma certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation, awareness level programmes. Apart from this, 16 online courses have also been added in Bachelors, Marsters, Diploma and certificate courses.

Here have a look at the 16 online courses:

Master Of Arts (Hindi) (MHD)

Master Of Arts In Gandhi And Peace Studies (MAGPS)/MGPS

Master Of Arts (Translation Studies) (MATS)

Bachelor Of Tourism (BTS)

Bachelor Of Library And Information Sciences (BLIS)

Post Graduate Diploma In Gandhi And Peace Studies (PGDGPS)

Post Graduate Certificate In Gandhi And Peace Studies (PGCGPS)

Post Graduate Certificate In Agriculture Policy (PGCAP)

Diploma In Tourism Studies (DTS)

Certificate In Information Technology (CIT)

Certificate Programme In Library And Information Science (CLIS)

Certificate Programme In Peace Studies And Conflict Management (CPSCM)

Certificate In Tribal Studies (CTRBS)

Certificate In Arabic Language (CAL)

Certificate In Russian Language (CRUL)

Certificate In Tourism Studies (CTS)

How to apply for IGNOU Admissions 2021

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IGNOU--ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission link 'IGNOU Admissions 2021'

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, email id, mobile number, etc.

Step 4: Select course and upload required documents such as photo and signature

Step 5: Pay the registration fee of Rs 200

Step 6: After completing, save the user id and password and copy of the admission fee receipt

Once the admission is confirmed, the university will inform the students via email or SMS.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv