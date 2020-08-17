Now, applicants will be able to submit the IGNOU admission forms and re-registration forms for the July 2020 cycle till August 31

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration deadline for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for July session has been extended to August 31. Now, applicants will be able to submit the IGNOU admission forms and re-registration forms for the July 2020 cycle till August 31. Interested students can visit IGNOU's official website ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in for admissions and ignou.smarth.edu.in. for re-registrations. Earlier, the last date to apply was extended from July 31 to August 16, 2020. The deadline has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU 2020 registration: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Selecting the desired programme

Step 5: Fill personal details, academic qualification details, programme details, correspondence details

Step 6: Make payment

The fee can be paid either through net banking/ credit card/debit card/ ATM card (PNB). After the form submission, applicants can track the progress of their admission. A message will be sent to the applicant's mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

For one program, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. There is no fee applicable for reserved category candidates or one subject, from second course or application onwards, they will have to pay an additional fee, as outlined by the varsity.

Candidates who will meet the eligibility criteria will be be given admission to various Masters, Bachelors, PG Diploma & Diploma, PG Certificate & Certificate and Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes.









Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha