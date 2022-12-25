IGNOU Admission 2023: Last Day To Register For BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Exam Today; Here's How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will end the application process of entrance exams 2023 for admissions in BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing courses on Sunday, December 25. All interested candidates must complete the registration process by today.

The online registration link is available on the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for registration for the BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test was December 20.

All the candidates applying for the exams must ensure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the programme before applying. Before proceeding to fill out the form, the candidates must have scanned photographs (less than 100 KB) and scanned signatures (less than 50 KB). The application fee is required to be paid through a credit card, debit card or net banking.

All the Candidates are also advised to fill out the BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance exam application form properly as furnishing incorrect information or suppression of information would lead to rejection of the application.

Meanwhile, The Indira Gandhi National Open University has scheduled the entrance exam 2023 to be held on January 8.

Here's How Candidates Can Fill Out IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 Forms:

To fill out the entrance exam form candidates first need to go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” link.

Read the instructions properly and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Download the entrance exam form and take a printout for future needs.