New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: If you are looking for a job in the banking sector, then you must know that the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released 920 vacancies for Executive Posts. The candidates, who are interested in the above job, can fill their applications till 18 August 2021 at the official website of the IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. It must be mentioned that the candidates would also need to submit their fees online by 18 August.

Meanwhile, the IDBI Bank has also started the application process for a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). Under this program, candidates will have to attend nine months of classroom studies at the campus after which three months of internship will also be provided at IDBI Bank’s branches.

Candidates, who have scored at least 55 per cent marks from any recognised university, can apply for the above job. The minimum age for applying is 20 while the maximum is 25.

Here's how you can apply

Step 1: First of all go to the official website of IDBI Bank: www.idbibank.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment of Executives contract-2021 link, here you will find the options to apply, click on them

Step 3: Now click on click here for new registration

Step 4: Fill in the necessary information asked by the bank

Step 5: Make sure to note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password given by the bank. It will also be sent to you through mail and SMS on your registered mobile number

Step 6: Once the registration process is completed, pay the fee online.

Step 7: Once the transaction is done you will be given an e-receipt

Details about the posts:

Unreserved Category – 373 Posts

* SC Category – 138 Posts

* ST Category - 69 Posts

* OBC Category - 248 Posts

* EWS Category - 92 Posts

* There are a total of 36 posts in the PWD category out of which nine vacancies are for four different subcategories.

Expected salary:

Talking about the salary, the IDBI Bank has said that in the first year, the salary for the executive level will be Rs. 29000, Rs 31000 in the second year, and Rs 34000 in the third year. The candidates will not be entitled to any allowance like DA, HRA allowance.

Age relaxation:

* SC/ST Category – 5 Years

* OBC (Non-Creamy) - 3 years

* Ex-Serviceman - 5 years

* People affected by 1984 riots - 5 years

Application fees:

* Rs. 200 for SC/ST/PWD category

* Rs. 1000 for all other categories

Exams will be held at these centers:

Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi- NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Greater Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai /Thane, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen