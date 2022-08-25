ICSI Result 2022: CS Executive Programme Result Declared on icsi.edu; Check Toppers List

The result for ICSI CS Executive Programme has been announced on the official website on Thursday, August 25. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the June exam results. Candidates can now check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

As per results, this year, the All India Rank (AIR) 1 for CS Executive Professional exams has been earned by Lakshay Chawla, followed by Sonia at AIR 2 and A Sreekanth at AIR 3. The results are overshadowed by boys as in the first three rank holders, two are boys and only the second rank has been earned by a girl.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: Here are Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on CS Executive Result link

Enter your user ID and password

The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen

Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

Check ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: Toppers

Candidates who successfully clear the CS Executive exams will now be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme, as the next step. The candidates who clear the Professional programme will have completed their CS degree and will be awarded their physical mark sheets within 30 days of the result declaration.

ICSI CS December session exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30. Registration for the next ICSI CS professional and executive December exam will open on August 26, 2022. For more details and the latest updates on the same, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICSI and this website.