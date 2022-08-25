ICSI Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional Results To Be Announced Today; Here's How To Download

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to announce the CS Executive and CS Professional courses today (August 25). The results will be released on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- icsi.edu

Students should note that in order to download the results, students will require details such as their application number or registration number along with their date of birth. ICSI will release the CS Professional result 2022, and CS Executive result 2022 at 11 am and 2 pm respectively. The exam conducting body conducted the CS Executive exam 2022 and CS Professional exam 2022 from June 1 to 10, 2022.

ICSI Result 2022 Qualifying marks

In order to clear the exam, candidates should be required to secure at least 40 per cent of marks in every subject and 50 per cent aggregate marks. Apart from that, candidates will get formal e-result-cum-marks statements once the result is declared. The exam conducting body will release the result online, and no hard copies of the result will be sent by post.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICSI Result 2022: How to download CS Executive, Professional Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads -'ICSI Result Link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to log in using their credentials

Step 4: The result of the CS Executive/Professional will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and save the result for future reference

CS result June 2022 official websites

Candidates can check the results on the following websites :

icsi.edu

icsi.examresults.net

Details mentioned in CS result June 2022

Name of the candidate and roll number

Examination name

Qualifying status

Marks obtained

Rank obtained

Aggregate or an overall score of the candidate

Meanwhile, candidates should note that they will receive the physical copy of the mark sheets within 30 days of result declaration.