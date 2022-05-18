New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 today (May 18). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results (once declared) from the official website -- icsi.edu

The institute is set to announce the results on 4:00 PM. “The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th May, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday the 18th May, 2022 at 4:00 P.M,” the official notice reads

Candidates should note, that the institute will release Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test on the official website of the institute.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” reads the notification.

The institute conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)on May 7th and 9th 2022.

If you also appeared for the test, and want to download your answer sheet (once released) then here's how you can do it by following these step-wise guide.

Steps to download CSEET result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Students will find the result link on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to submit their login details -- click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the result

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference

Apart from that, students are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education for more information regarding results.

