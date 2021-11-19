New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to release Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Result 2021, today, November 19, 2021. The institute will release the result at 4 pm on their official website--icsi.edu. Confirming the time and date to the candidates who appeared for the exam, the institute added that no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on CSEET 2021 Result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials mentioned on admit card, such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Along with the result, ICSI will also release a subject-wise breakup of marks for every candidate. Also, no physical mark sheet will be given this year, so candidates are required to download it online.

ICSI held CSEET 2021 on November 13 and then took a retest on November 14 for those who couldn't appear for the exam on the first day.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Qualifying Criteria

To qualify for the exam, candidates need a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent total aggregate. Candidates must note, there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv