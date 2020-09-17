ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The ICSI will declare the result of CSEET on Thursday at 2 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In what could the wait for thousands of candidates across the country, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Thursday (September 17). The result will be declared by the ICSI at its official website icsi.edu around 2 pm on Thursday.

“Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg,” the ICSI had tweeted on Wednesday (September 16).

Here's how the candidates will be able to check their ICSI CSEET Result 2020:

Step 1) The candidates would first of all need to visit the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2) At the homepage of the official ICSI website, the candidates would need to click on the link that says “CSEET results 2020”

Step 3) Now the candidates would need to enter their credentials and login details

Step 4) After this, you ICSI CSEET Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5) Check and verify your ICSI CSEET Result 2020

Setp 5) Download your ICSI CSEET Result 2020 and take a print out for future use

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma