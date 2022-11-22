ICSI CSEET November Session Result 2022 Released At icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check

THE Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday released the Company Secretary Executive Test (CSEET 2022) result. The exam was conducted from November 12 to 14 in proctor mode. CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for candidates seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. Candidates who have appeared for the November 2022 session can check their results at – icsi.edu.

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute-- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," according to the ICSI Notification.

ICSI CSEET Exam was conducted for a duration of two hours. The exam includes 140 questions for a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score 40 per cent marks on each paper and 50 per cent marks overall to pass the examination. Those candidates who will qualify will be called for the further process.

The candidates who appeared for the ICSI CSEET Exam will be able to check the score and download the result by entering the required credentials including application number and date of birth and other required details.

The ICSI also conducts online classes to help candidates in the preparation for the examination at its various region-wise offices. To join the online classes aspirants have to fill out an application form and have to pay the required fees from the official website.

ICSI CSEET Result November 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CSEET November 2022 exam result’

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ICSI CSEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference