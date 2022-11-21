ICSI CSEET November 2022 result OUT At icsi.edu; Here's How To Check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the ICSI CSEET result today (November 21). The examination was held on November 12 to 14 at various exam centre across the country. Aspirants who have registered and appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the results through the official site -- icsi.edu.

To qualify for the ICSI CSEET examination, aspirants will have to score 40 per cent marks in individual subjects and 50 per cent marks overall.

ICSI CSEET Results; Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: click on the link 'ICSI CSEET Result 2022'

Step 3: Now, enter the details and click on submit

Step 4: Candidates can check their result in the screen

Note: Download and print out the result for further need