ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result Released At icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday released the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session. Candidates can download the results at– icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the ICSI CSEET 2023 results will be released today at 4 pm. The exam was conducted on January 7 and 9. The examination was held online in remote proctored mode.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the officail notice.

Last year, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a total of 68.1 per cent of candidates had qualified for the exam, which was conducted on July 9 in online mode through remote proctoring mode which means candidates must attempt their exams using their laptops or desktop from home or any convenient place. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CSEET exam using a mobile phone, tablet, or palmtop.

ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Students’ tab and click on the ‘CSEET’option on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on CSEET Result under the CSEET section.

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the CSEET January 2023 result link.

Step 5: Now enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 6: The CSEET January result will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the CSEET result and take a printout for future reference.