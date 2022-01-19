New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to release the result for Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December 2021, and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exam today (January 19) at 4 pm. Students can check and download the result from the official website -- icsi.edu.

The CS examination took place on January 2 and 4, 2022 whereas the CS Executive Entrance Test was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022. An official notice was released by the institute informing everyone about the result declaration.

"The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December –2021 session held on 03rd & 04th January 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th & 10th January 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 19th January 2022 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu," the notice reads

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session, and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," it added.

ICSI CSEET, CS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official page of the institute -- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find 'Latest Section' under that there will be a section of 'CS Foundation results 2021-22' or click on the one that reads, 'CSEET January 2022 Result.'

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download and keep a hard copy of your result for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen