New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: This fall’s CS Executive Entrance test (CSEET-2021) will be conducted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday, 10th July. The CS Executive Entrance Test is the first academic step to be crossed competitively towards becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The New Delhi-headquartered institute will conduct CSEET-2021 in online proctored mode.

The registration process has already started and the candidates can apply up until Tuesday, June 15th, which continues to be the last date for registrations at icsi.edu. Aspiring candidates can view the official notice for ICSI’s CSEET exam has been uploaded on csi.edu.

ICSI CSEET pattern, duration and other details

The examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions format, with a total duration given to the candidate being 120 minutes in total. A candidate will be tasked to solve a total of 144 questions carrying 200 marks. Aspiring candidates are supposed to clear the Institute of Company Secretaries of India’s (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance test, in order to register for CS Executive 2021 program.

ICSI CSEET July 2021 exam: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed or have appeared in the Senior Secondary examination(10+2) or in any of the equivalent qualifying examinations, can appear in ICSI’s CSEET July 2021 exam. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET July 2021 exam: How to register

Step 1: A candidate first has to visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the online services link.

Step 3: On the new window, click on ‘proceed to CSEET registration link’.

Step 4: Fill-in the required details.

Step 5: Make the payment and click on submit.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan