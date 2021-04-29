ICSI will conduct exams through 'Remote Proctored Mode', in this candidates will appear for the exam from home. Scroll down to know how to download admit card:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test 2021 (CSEET) on Thursday. The official authorities released the admit card on the official website of ICSI--Icsi.edu. CSEET exams are scheduled to take place on May 8, 2021. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities will conduct exams through 'Remote Proctored Mode', in this candidates will appear for the exam from home. Not just this, authorities have also introduced the option of 'opt-out' for those students who don't want to appear for the May examination.

Candidates who are going to appear for the CSEET exam 2021 can download the admit card by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI-- Icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on 'CSEET'

Step 3: Click on 'Download Admit Card for CSEET'

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: CSEET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen, download and take out print for future reference

Meanwhile, ICSI has issued some guidelines for students who are going to appear for the exams on May 8. "Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc. Candidates are required to log in to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the Test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test," reads the official notice.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv