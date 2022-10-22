ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration Process Begins For January Exam; Check Steps To Apply

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has started the ICSI CSEET registrations for the January 2023 session online. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to appear for the ICSI CSEET exam can register themselves online on the official website – icsi.edu.The registration window is currently open and the last date to register is on December 15, 2022. Candidates who are applying for the January session exam will have to register first and then enter their login credentials.

Candidates must know that the ICSI will be conducting the ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam on January 7, 2023 in computer-based mode and will be remotely proctored. Meanwhile, candidates must also note that applications are to be submitted by December 15, 2022, and those who submit after that their applications will not be accepted.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates can check the eligibility criteria here

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 Exam or an equivalent exam from a recognized board or institute can apply for the ICSI CSEET 2023.

Those candidates who have also passed the CS Foundation, CA Final and CMA Final Exam are exempted from appearing in CSEET 2023 and those candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline with at least 50% marks or post-graduation even they are also exempted from appearing in the examination.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Here's How to register for January exams

Visit the ICSI website – icsi.edu

Then click on online services and click on CSEET

Proceed ahead with the registration

Then fill out the form and pay fees if required

Submit and take a print of the form

For more information and the latest updates on ICSI CSEET 2023, candidates will have to keep a regular check on the official website of ICSI.