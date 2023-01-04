ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test To Be Conducted Today At icsi.edu, Check Important Guidelines Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET mock tests today (January 4). The exam will be held in a remote-protected mode. To get familiarised with the CSEET exam, ICSI is conducting a mock test before the exam. The exam will be held on January 7, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam are required to appear for the mock test. To appear for the mock test candidates can visit at– icsi.edu.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to appear for the mock test as per the batch timings communicated to them by E-Mail or SMS. Candidates must log in 30 minutes before the stipulated time.

ICSI CSEET 2022 exam and the mock test will be held via Safe Exam Browser (SEB). Candidates have to download the SEB in advance to attempt the mock test and exam.

What is Safe Exam Browser?

Safe Exam Browser is a web browser environment to carry out e-assessments safely. The software turns any computer temporarily into a secure workstation. It controls access to resources like system functions, other websites, and applications and prevents unauthorized resources from being used during an exam.

The CSEET exam will be held in remote-proctored mode, which means candidates must attempt their exams using their laptops or desktop from home or any convenient place. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CSEET exam using a mobile phone, tablet, or palmtop.

The CSEET 2022 exam will be of 200 marks which the candidates have to finish in two hours. The CSEET question paper will consist of four topics including Business Communication and Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, and Presentation and Communication Skills.